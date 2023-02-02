Kootenay youth invited to register for CBT Youth Leadership Summit

All over the Columbia Basin, youth are actively working in their communities to make them better.From the Nakusp and Area Youth Network to the Rossland Youth Action Network, the Kimberley Youth Action Network, the Golden Youth Network, the Fernie Youth Action Network, the CBT supports 27 different local youth networks.

The CBT has put out the invitation for youth, aged 14 to 18 to sign up for the free Basin Youth Network Leadership Summit, to be held once again at the Kimberley Conference Centre. The summit is scheduled for May 12 to 14, 2023.

The summit will allow youth an opportunity to develop ideas and action plans to take back into their communities.

This summit is an amazing opportunity for Basin youth to meet new people, expand their friend circles and develop leadership skills, all while having a great time,” said Justine Cohen, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “We’re so pleased that youth can once again gather in person, to connect and share their perspectives with each other and with the Trust.”

Workshops will range from learning about ʔaq̓ am’s Guardians in Training, to considering how being a leader is like being a Jedi knight, to practising teamwork through activities like slam poetry and hip hop dance.

Youth will also be asked to share their hopes frothier own communities as part of the Trust’s Columbia Basin Management Plan rental process, which will be ongoing over the next several months with community engagement.

“By setting youth-focused community priorities and growing their leadership skills, summit participants will be well positioned to make a difference in their communities,” said Mike Kent, Regional Coordinator, Basin Youth Network. “Workshops at the summit are delivered in interactive, inclusive and experiential ways that integrate learning and skill development, while maximizing fun and creating lasting positive relationships with other participants. I encourage all youth 14 to 18 years old to apply now.”

Youth can apply online now at ourtrust.org/youthsummit

