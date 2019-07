Event raised $956 toward purchase of new TACL van

The Kiwanis Club of Trail, who participated, volunteered, sponsored and donated to the Canada Day celebration at Beaver Creek Provincial Park want to thank everyone who participated in this great event.

Without the cooperation of the City of Trail, Trail Parks & Rec and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, this event would not have been possible.

The Trail Kiwanians commend the Trail Association for Community Living for the ‘Van to GO’ Fund.

The TACL Canada Day 50/50 Draw raised $956.