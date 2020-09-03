Trail smelter workers circa the 1920s. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Labour Day Lore

The Trail Times office will be closed on Monday for Labour Day.

With the Labour Day weekend coming up the Trail Times is paying homage to the remarkable history of the labour movement in the Silver City.

This photo, courtesy of the Trail Historical Society, shows workers at the smelter copper casting wheel circa the 1920s.

See Page 2 for our Trail Blazers feature in our Thursday Sept. 3 edition as well as Page 6 for another spectacular photo from the old days at the Trail plant.

Please note our front office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.


City of Trail

