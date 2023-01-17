Ladies auxiliary donates $8,000 to Rossland Legion

We support them whenever they need us, said auxiliary member Sharon Lussier

On behalf of Rossland Ladies Auxiliary #14, Joan Lafond donates $8,000 to the Legion via Ray VanDen Nieuwenhof, past president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #14 (Rossland). Photo: Submitted

Members of the Rossland Ladies Auxiliary #14 are in the kitchen throughout the year, graciously baking scrumptious meat pies to sell and raise money for local causes, including the Rossland Legion.

Besides staying busy making the town’s favourite pies, the ladies also cater banquets for various organizations such as the Rossland Golden City Lions, and they prepare luncheons for special occasions, including Remembrance Day.

This year they’ve made a number of financial donations, including to the Rossland Pool, the Rossland food bank and several veteran charities.

Their latest show of goodwill — a whopping $8,000 donation to the Rossland Legion — will make the purchase of a new refrigerator a reality for the Legion lounge, and help the Washington Street locale make ends meet this year.

“As we are partnered with the Legion we support them whenever they need us,” said auxiliary member Sharon Lussier.

RosslandRoyal Canadian LegionVeteransvolunteers