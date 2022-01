If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

David Dudeck captured this Canada Goose coming in for a landing on the Columbia River.

In the second photo he notes, “The ducks (Barrow’s Goldeneyes?) were like feathered ghosts floating through the river mist. A chilly but beautiful day.”

Happy New Year from the Trail Times.

Our office will reopen Tuesday, Jan 4 at 9 a.m.

City of TrailPhotography