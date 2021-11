If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Marcolin shares this quiet image he captured at Christina Lake during the last days of summer.

“Last paddle of the season … Early one morning in September, this paddler worked his way up the west side of tranquil Christina Lake,” Marcolin reflects.

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Read more: What you see …

Read more: What you see …

Read more: Trail Blazers



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictPhotography