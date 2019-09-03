Last splash before school starts

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Public school students are back in the classroom on Sept. 3
73 per cent of total costs covered through federal/provincial cost-sharing grant
Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan recently toured the Trail Regional Airport
Trail Smoke Eaters name leadership group before finishing exhibition season
Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and local MLA Michelle Mungall host chat on industry problems
Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed
Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’
Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for
Move comes as kids go back to school
Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism
Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years
American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.
Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.
City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts
Old tennis court recently converted into multi-use playing surface
A ban on wild animals in circuses is expected later this year, the government says
Gorgeous says she came out as transgender in a journey that was closely followed by millions of viewers
