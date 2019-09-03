Sheri Regnier/Trail Times

Last splash before school starts

Public school students are back in the classroom on Sept. 3

Sunshine made Labour Day the perfect occasion for the Johnson family to have one last splash at the beach before the start of school today.

From left: Tuesday is Lukas Johnson’s first day in Grade One, his sister Everli, 4, is set to start pre-school, though two-year old Nora still has a few years to go.

