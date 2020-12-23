Le Roi Foundation announces COVID-19 grants

During this pandemic year, the Le Roi Community Foundation (LCF) participated in the review of COVID-19 related grant applications totaling $158,000 in requests.

After vetting two rounds of applications, $87,825 in COVID-19 relief funding was awarded to 10 charitable organizations who provide services in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, and Fruitvale and as well as Area A and Area B of the Kootenay Boundary regional district.

Grant recipients included: the Canadian Cancer Society (Southern Interior Rotary Lodge); Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (journaling program for youth); the Rossland arena (upgrade washrooms); Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association (administration); Community in Faith (Trail United Church food bank); Trail FAIR (KB FETCH for seniors); Holy Trinity Parish (Skool-Aid); Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (care/comfort patients, enhanced patient support; REDUN/Ankors (outreach program); and VISAC Gallery (art boxes for youth and seniors ‘Art Boxes/Art Pen Pals’).

The LCF gratefully acknowledges support from the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and the Vancouver Foundation, without which these grants would not have been possible.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the work of the LCF is encouraged to visit the leroifoundation.com website.

LCF supported the REDUN Outreach Program. In this photo REDUN members are collecting waste materials from under the Columbia River Skywalk for disposal. Photo: Submitted