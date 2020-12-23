Rossland Arena Society (RAS) and the City of Rossland received funding from the Le Roi Community Foundation to support the conversion of the arena lounge into a multi-use inclusive community space to accommodate a variety of group interests including physically distanced programming for arts, culture and recreation. L-R: Alex Forshaw, RAS volunteer; and Suzanne Belanger, RAS secretary. Photo: Submitted

Le Roi Foundation announces COVID-19 grants

$87,825 in COVID-19 relief funding was awarded to local organizations

During this pandemic year, the Le Roi Community Foundation (LCF) participated in the review of COVID-19 related grant applications totaling $158,000 in requests.

After vetting two rounds of applications, $87,825 in COVID-19 relief funding was awarded to 10 charitable organizations who provide services in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, and Fruitvale and as well as Area A and Area B of the Kootenay Boundary regional district.

Grant recipients included: the Canadian Cancer Society (Southern Interior Rotary Lodge); Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (journaling program for youth); the Rossland arena (upgrade washrooms); Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association (administration); Community in Faith (Trail United Church food bank); Trail FAIR (KB FETCH for seniors); Holy Trinity Parish (Skool-Aid); Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (care/comfort patients, enhanced patient support; REDUN/Ankors (outreach program); and VISAC Gallery (art boxes for youth and seniors ‘Art Boxes/Art Pen Pals’).

The LCF gratefully acknowledges support from the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and the Vancouver Foundation, without which these grants would not have been possible.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the work of the LCF is encouraged to visit the leroifoundation.com website.

LCF supported the REDUN Outreach Program. In this photo REDUN members are collecting waste materials from under the Columbia River Skywalk for disposal. Photo: Submitted

The Canadian Cancer Society Southern-Interior Rotary Lodge (SIRL) received foundation funding to support the re-opening of the SIRL amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shown here is the front desk in Kelowna. Photo: Submitted

