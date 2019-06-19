Le Roi Foundation hits $1 million milestone

Foundation supports causes from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley

On Saturday (June 15) the Le Roi Community Foundation (LCF) held a BBQ and cake event at Gyro Park to celebrate a major milestone.

The foundation’s funds have grown in excess of $1 million.

“This significant achievement is a ‘thank you’ to all Foundation donors, past & present directors and volunteers who started the Foundation, and to those who continue to keep it going.” said LCF president Scott Daniels.

“This community foundation started in 2005. It distributes approximately $35,000 in funds annually to charitable organizations over the geographic area from Rossland to Fruitvale.

“Most donors to the foundation are community-minded people or organizations who wish to leave a lasting legacy in their community, often in memory of a lost one or in their own name.”

As a potential donor or grant recipient, anyone wishing to learn more about our community’s LCF are encouraged to visit www.leroifoundation.com. The LCF will be announcing its next fall-granting cycle in late August.

Left to right front row: Stephen Hill & Carol Miller (Septen Financial, Henry & Henrietta Darrell Fund representative), Jennifer Boss (Director), Ardith White (Director), Sheila Williamson (Secretary & Director), Trish Exner (Will Exner Fund, Donor), Sarah Benson-Lord (Vice-President & Director), Winnie Benson-Lord (guest), Jody Wolbaum (volunteer), Aaron Boss (guest), Forrest Drinnan & Carol Drinnan (Columbia Basin Trust, Fund representative)