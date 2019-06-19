(Submitted photo)

Le Roi Foundation hits $1 million milestone

Foundation supports causes from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley

On Saturday (June 15) the Le Roi Community Foundation (LCF) held a BBQ and cake event at Gyro Park to celebrate a major milestone.

The foundation’s funds have grown in excess of $1 million.

“This significant achievement is a ‘thank you’ to all Foundation donors, past & present directors and volunteers who started the Foundation, and to those who continue to keep it going.” said LCF president Scott Daniels.

“This community foundation started in 2005. It distributes approximately $35,000 in funds annually to charitable organizations over the geographic area from Rossland to Fruitvale.

“Most donors to the foundation are community-minded people or organizations who wish to leave a lasting legacy in their community, often in memory of a lost one or in their own name.”

As a potential donor or grant recipient, anyone wishing to learn more about our community’s LCF are encouraged to visit www.leroifoundation.com. The LCF will be announcing its next fall-granting cycle in late August.

Left to right front row: Stephen Hill & Carol Miller (Septen Financial, Henry & Henrietta Darrell Fund representative), Jennifer Boss (Director), Ardith White (Director), Sheila Williamson (Secretary & Director), Trish Exner (Will Exner Fund, Donor), Sarah Benson-Lord (Vice-President & Director), Winnie Benson-Lord (guest), Jody Wolbaum (volunteer), Aaron Boss (guest), Forrest Drinnan & Carol Drinnan (Columbia Basin Trust, Fund representative)

Left to right back row: Brian Poch (Nelson & District Credit Union Fund representative), Dave Williamson (guest), Scott Daniels (President & Director), Dr. Bruce Fawcett (past director), Juris Harlamovs (James Harlamovs Memorial Scholarship fund and James Harlamovs Fund donor). Photo submitted courtesy of Jeff Belza.

Previous story
TACL celebrates a new van

Just Posted

TACL celebrates a new van

New vehicle improves mobility at Trail Association for Community Living

Comic Strippers coming to Trail

Improv show goes June 22 at 8 p.m. in The Bailey

Le Roi Foundation hits $1 million milestone

Foundation supports causes from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley

Sunny shower in the Silver City

The spray park is located at Gyro Park in East Trail

Commercial truck caught dumping waste into river near Trail

Greater Trail RCMP report the company owner has been identified

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Police investigating fatal collision near Grave Lake

Grave Lake is located approximately halfway between Sparwood and Elkford

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Most Read