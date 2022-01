The Ambulatory Care Campaign is currently underway

Ledcor Construction Limited has donated $5,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) which will purchase medical equipment in support of the expansion of Day Surgery and Oncology at KBRH.

Jan Coetzee, Ledcor’s Senior Project Manager (right) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director KBRH Health Foundation.

BC HealthCity of TrailDonationKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital