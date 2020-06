The hospital health foundation is fundraising for the new emergency department

Ledcor Construction Ltd. has donated $5,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Emergency Department Campaign.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation, accepted this donation from Jan Coetzee, Ledcor’s Senior Project Manager.

Social distancing protocols were observed.

Read about the multi-million dollar KBRH overhaul here: Fusing two projects into one



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community LeadershipKootenay Boundary Regional District