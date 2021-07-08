Legion Foundation donates to hospital in Trail

KBRH Health Foundation; A partnership that reaches back to the beginnings of organized medicine

The Legion Foundation has donated $1,000 the COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund to support a Workstation on Wheels at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This mobile equipment will enhance patient care and maintain isolation protocols in the emergency department.

Emily Cardiff, Patient Care Coordinator, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation on behalf of The Legion Foundation.

About the Legion Foundation:

The Legion National Foundation, with its national scope, fosters initiatives that enhance the lives of Veterans who have served or continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Foundation mission is expressed through the support of Health and Wellness programs that are tailored to Veterans’ unique needs. The Legion National Foundation works closely with organizations and institutions to award scholarships and bursaries to support individuals with their education.

Thanks to our generous donors, children and youth across Canada can learn about Canada’s military history and heritage, and can witness sacrifices that were made by Veterans in the service of their country.

Read more: West Kootenay Legions managing way through pandemic

Read more: Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital