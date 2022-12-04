Legion helps gratitude garden grow at Trail care home

Donation will help improve accessibility of garden spaces for long term care residents

Glenn Hodge, Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch # 11 Board Member, presents the donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director, on behalf of the Legion Foundation BC/Yukon Command. Photo: Submitted

The Legion Foundation BC/Yukon Command has donated $1,000 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project.

This generous donation will help improve accessibility of garden spaces for long term care residents, ensuring their safety and maximizing usability.

The BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Foundation is the fundraising arm of the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Established in 1997, the foundation is a registered charitable organization that serves communities across British Columbia and the Yukon.

Through generous donations of individuals and Legion branches, the foundation is able to have a collective impact across British Columbia and the Yukon.

The foundation’s objective is to care for veterans, seniors and youth in local communities. Funding is directed in to programs that provide: medical services and equipment; career transition services; research and treatment of trauma and PTSD; and low rental housing for veterans and seniors.

The foundation also funds bursaries, scholarships and awards that enable young people to connect with veterans and seniors, help students attend post-secondary programs, and facilitate and promote research with a focus on veterans and geriatrics.

