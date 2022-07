Funding will support the Scouts upcoming trip to Finland this summer

The Ladies Auxiliary of Branch #14 Royal Canadian Legion in Rossland made a donation of $1,000 to the 2nd Rossland Scouts. Photo: Submitted

Ladies Auxiliary of Branch #14 Royal Canadian Legion in Rossland made a donation of $1,000 to the 2nd Rossland Scouts in support of their upcoming trip to Finland this summer.

Ladies Auxiliary member Joan Lafond presented the cheque to Scout Leader Parry Lafond.

The Ladies Auxiliary is proud to support such a wonderful and worthwhile experience for Rossland youth.

DonationRosslandRoyal Canadian Legionvolunteers