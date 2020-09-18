LeRoi Foundation donates to hospital in Trail

$5,000 comes to KBRH via Community Foundations Canada and ECSF

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is supported by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and Community Foundations of Canada.

Through this fund, $5,000 was presented to the KBRH Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund by the LeRoi Community Foundation, made possible through the ECSF and the Government of Canada.

Funds will be used to purchase much needed patient care and comfort items to support vulnerable patients while admitted to KBRH.

LeRoi Community Foundation members Sheila Williamson and Ardith White (center and right) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation (left).

