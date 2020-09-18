(Submitted)

LeRoi Foundation donates to hospital in Trail

$5,000 comes to KBRH via Community Foundations Canada and ECSF

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is supported by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and Community Foundations of Canada.

Through this fund, $5,000 was presented to the KBRH Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund by the LeRoi Community Foundation, made possible through the ECSF and the Government of Canada.

Funds will be used to purchase much needed patient care and comfort items to support vulnerable patients while admitted to KBRH.

LeRoi Community Foundation members Sheila Williamson and Ardith White (center and right) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation (left).

@CommFdnsCanada, @ESDC_GC, #ECSFund

Read more about KBRH here: $19M emergency department opens


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospitalvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners in 12th annual wildlife photo contest

Just Posted

LeRoi Foundation donates to hospital in Trail

$5,000 comes to KBRH via Community Foundations Canada and ECSF

Trail market goes garlic

The event goes Saturday in downtown Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kootenay teachers’ union going to labour relations board over COVID-19 related work conditions

Union issues open letter to premier, education minister, health minister and Dr. Bonnie Henry.

West Kootenay EcoSociety ‘cautiously optimistic’

EcoSociety statements follows the provincial report on old growth forests

Trail RCMP investigate party in Pend d’Oreille

Trail RCMP remind residents that unlawful gatherings can result in hefty fines

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

Most Read