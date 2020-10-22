LeRoi foundation donates to Kootenay Boundary COVID relief

The community foundation gave $19,370 for the cause

The LeRoi Community Foundation, with the support of the Vancouver Foundation, has donated $19,370 to provide enhanced patient care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) during COVID-19 and beyond.

This donation will provide necessary medical equipment to enhance isolation capacity at KBRH and iPads to ensure communication is enhanced between patients, their support network and healthcare providers.

LeRoi Community Foundation President, Scott Daniels (left) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation.



