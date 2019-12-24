Liberty Foods donates loads of groceries to Trail food bank

Donations from the Fruitvale grocer helped feed 106 people last week

From left: Bob Hurl, Liberty Foods manager, food bank volunteers Linda Zol and Marylynn Rakuson. (Submitted photo)

Liberty Foods, located on Main Street in Fruitvale, donates baskets of groceries every year to the Trail United Church Food Bank.

Last week, these donations helped 106 people who came to the downtown Trail church to access groceries from its food bank pantry.

The Trail United Church volunteer-run program says these ongoing food donations are greatly appreciated in assisting low income individuals and families living in the city and surrounding communities.

