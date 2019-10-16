(Submitted photo)

Local 480 donation helps families

$2,000 given to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund

The United Steel Workers, Local 480 has donated $2,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund to support families when they require travel to access medical care.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation Vice Chair Bill Clark (right) accepted this donation from USW Local 480 staff member, and stepdaughter of the late Gordy Steep, Jo-Lynne Bignell (centre, left) along with USW Local 480 staff Jeff Schuepfer (left) and Steve Como (centre, right).

Read more: Labour movement in Trail


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Just Posted

Local 480 donation helps families

$2,000 given to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund

Vaping harder to detect in Kootenay high school

Devices becoming more discrete, easier for students to disguise

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

‘We must cherish our children and shield them from the fraudulent prophets of doom,’ says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson

Progress reported in Arrow Lakes ferry talks

Will settlement come with new offer from company?

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Feud with Canada Post causes Grasmere Post Office to close its doors

Grasmere Post Office will close Oct. 31, building owners unable to reach agreement with Canada Post

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Most Read