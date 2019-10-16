Local 480 donation helps families

$2,000 given to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund

The United Steel Workers, Local 480 has donated $2,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund to support families when they require travel to access medical care.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation Vice Chair Bill Clark (right) accepted this donation from USW Local 480 staff member, and stepdaughter of the late Gordy Steep, Jo-Lynne Bignell (centre, left) along with USW Local 480 staff Jeff Schuepfer (left) and Steve Como (centre, right).

Read more: Labour movement in Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter