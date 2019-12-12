Local 480 helps Sick Children’s Fund

The United Steel Workers Local 480 has donated $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund.

This fund supports families requiring assistance when travelling to receive medical care.

Second Vice Chair, Anita Galay (centre, right), and Secretary, Chris D’Arcy (right), from the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation, accepted this donation from USW Local 480’s Financial Secretary, Chris Walker (centre, left), and Vice President, Kyle Jorgensen (left).

History of the Gordy Steep fund:

Memorial fund in search of donations; Fundraising event for Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund set for Saturday at Riverbelle

Trail Daily Times

Wed Apr 18 2012

The United Steelworkers Local 480 expect to drill the community for support in memory of Gordy Steep.

Steep was an active member in the union that worked wherever he was needed. Unfortunately, he passed away from cancer three years ago.

“He was a big part of this union,” said Doug Jones, the president of United Steelworkers Local 480. “And unions play a big part in communities like this.”

Jones described Steep’s influential work at Local 480 and explained that the organization wanted to give back to the community. Recently, the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund has been providing financial assistance for local steelworkers and their families, but Local 480 wanted to give back to the entire Kootenay Boundary region.

“He was very, very passionate about helping young children and their families,” said Jones.

“Whether it was helping them get gas money or finding accommodation. We wanted the memorial fund to be accessible for the entire community.”

The United Steelworkers Local 480 have created a partnership with the KBRH that provides financial aid for families within the Kootenay Boundary region. Requests for assistance are being screened through KBRH social workers.

“This fund is different,” said Lisa Pasin, the director of development at the Kootenay Boundary Region Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation. “Other funds have been dedicated to children, but this fund will support the family and the sick child. For example, if a sick child needs to fly to Vancouver for medical attention—we can help their families go with them.”

For more information about the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, contact United Steelworkers at 250-368-9131 or the KBRH Foundation at 250-364-3424.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter