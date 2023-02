Valentine’s Day at Barks and Recreation is paws above the rest! Photos: Kaylee Borrowman Valentine’s Day at Barks and Recreation is paws above the rest! Photos: Kaylee Borrowman Valentine’s Day at Barks and Recreation is paws above the rest! Photos: Kaylee Borrowman Valentine’s Day at Barks and Recreation is paws above the rest! Photos: Kaylee Borrowman Valentine’s Day at Barks and Recreation is paws above the rest! Photos: Kaylee Borrowman Valentine’s Day at Barks and Recreation is paws above the rest! Photos: Kaylee Borrowman

Valentine’s Day at Barks and Recreation is paws above the rest!

Since 2010 the downtown Trail store has offered a full range of pet needs and services, including a small indoor doggie daycare, where each furry bundle of joy is treated like the treasures they are.

For more smile-inducing photos, follow the store on Instagram at: barks_and_recreation.

City of TrailDogsLocal BusinessPets