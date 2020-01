Trails Incredible Farmers Market (TIFM) presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Trail United Church Food Bank this week.

The donation came from money raised from entrance fees and vendor table fees at the Last Minute Christmas Market, which was held just before Christmas in the downtown Trail church.

“We are all passionate volunteers and it has been an honour to work with you all for such a worthy cause,” Gina Ironmonger said on behalf of TIFM vendors.



