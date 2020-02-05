Martech completes $15,500 donation for new Kootenay Boundary ED

Martech’s donation will go toward a Fast Track Examination Room

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation, accepted this donation from Mario DiBella, Martech President. Photo: Submitted

Martech Electrical Systems Ltd. has donated $5,000 to the Emergency Department Campaign for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

This donation completes their $15,500 commitment to support a Fast Track Examination Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

According to the “Share Care” website, a fast track system in an emergency department is almost like an urgent care.

Patients who are triaged (or sorted) into the fast track system typically come in with complaints like a sore throat, a rash, urinary tract infections, and minor injuries.

Most of the time, patients that go to the fast track side of the emergency department are generally healthy and their complaints can be diagnosed through a history, physical, and x-ray or point of care test (such as a urine dip to rule out a urinary tract infection).



