The Masks4All campaign in Rossland has been successful. Photo courtesy of Kathy Moore

Masks4All campaign a resounding success in Rossland

So far, 34 sewers have helped to make over 110 non-medical grade masks for residents

A Masks4all campaign launched by Rossland mayor Kathy Moore, the city’s rotary club and local physicians has become a smashing success.

The campaign was announced on April 29 to get more Rosslanders to wear non-medical masks and mitigate the threat of COVID-19 in the community.

So far, 34 sewers have helped to produce over 110 of the masks for local residents as part of the campaign.

To help distribute the masks, sewers have been dropping off the masks they’ve made at Moore’s house. After Moore prepares and packages the masks with instructions, she’s been placing them outside her home for residents that want one.

Moore has also distributed over 70 masks at the Alpine Drug Mart and Ferraro Foods in Rossland so residents can pick them up there.

Moore said the campaign is already having a noticeable impact in the community.

“The campaign has been great so far,” said Moore.

“When you go out to popular places like the grocery store, the drug store and the post office, we can see that people are starting to wear the masks.”

Moore said each of the masks has its own unique style.

“The masks are absolutely beautiful,” said Moore.

“People have been getting so creative and putting different designs on each of the masks.”

The campaign will continue to operate as long as the crisis continues, according to Moore.

According to the Canadian government, wearing a non-medical mask can help to protect others from COVID-19.

