The Rhythm Kings, circa 1936. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Masters of Music

Many talented performers came from the city’s early music scene

Locals are likely pining for live music in the city, given COVID-19 shutdown performances of any kind in March.

Instead, the Times looks back at once was with a photo from the Trail Historical Society collection of The Rhythm Kings, playing at the 1936 Valentine’s Day Dance in Trail.

Dance bands were very popular in the 1920s and 1930s.

Many masterful Trail musicians played in marching and dance bands, as well as local orchestras.

Concerts, parades, and dances were held regularly, and showcased their talents.

(L-R) Pep DiPasquale, Primo Fantin, Joe DeGirolamo, Freddy Orlando, Catherine Renatta, and Ernie Leschiutta.

Local History

Masters of Music

