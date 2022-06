Donation allows for the purchase of much needed medical equipment for staff and patients at KBRH

Through their McHappy Day event, McDonald’s Trail has donated $2408.24 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation in support of the Ambulatory Care Campaign.

This generous donation helps the foundation get that much closer to its fundraising goal and allows for the purchase of much needed medical equipment for staff and patients at KBRH.

Read more: #Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital stories

Read more: #Local Donations



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthDonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalLocal Business