Terry Martin, KBRH health foundation board member (right), accepted this generous donation from Kathleen (left) and Brad Zubrick (centre), McDonald’s Trail and Castlegar owners. Photo: Submitted

McHappy Day in Trail and Castlegar supports regional health care

Generous donation supports medical equipment upgrades for ambulatory care at KBRH.

McDonald’s in Trail and Castlegar have donated $3,766 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH). The contribution comes from the restaurants’ 2021 McHappy Day proceeds.

This generous donation will support medical equipment upgrades for the Ambulatory Care Departments at KBRH.

Every year, McDonald’s Canada franchisees and crews across the country celebrate McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving in support of Ronald McDonald Houses and other local charities. This year the day fell on Sep. 22. New on McHappy Day this year, McDonald’s donated a portion of all menu items to support the cause.

