Meet the 2022 Trail ambassador candidates

The pageant is slated for May 6 in The Bailey Theatre

The 2022 Trail Ambassador candidates L-R: Madi Bradford, Miss Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11; Cassidy LaFond Miss Trail Firefighters Local 941; Keirra Hallborg, Miss Knights of Pythias; Jazmine Lankhaar, Miss Selkirk Security Services; Esther Lawe, Miss Kiwanis Club of Trail; Miss Trail Princess 2021 Gracie Bobbitt; Miss Trail 2021 Jasmine Smith; Rylin Bowcock, Miss Shoppers Drug Mart; Rannde Wyatt, Miss Re/Max All Pro Realty; Freya Dixon-Reusz, Miss Colombo Lodge; and Mattea Palesch, Miss Italo Canadese. Photo: Submitted

Even though ongoing COVID uncertainty has quashed Silver City Days for a third straight year, the pandemic hasn’t tarnished the spirit of young women eager to represent the community as ambassadors for the City of Trail.

Earlier this month, nine candidates taking part in the 2022 Trail Ambassador Programme made their debut to a limited audience in the KP Hall.

The evening, hosted by Trail 2021 ambassadors Jasmine Smith and Gracie Bobbitt, started with a sponsor appreciation dance, complete with outfits inspired by each sponsor.

This traditional showing was followed by each candidate presenting a short speech about their sponsor.

In the second part of the evening, the candidates confidently and uniquely presented themselves with a personal speech and then formally received their banner and tiara from their sponsors.

“Although COVID regulations meant that the audience in attendance was quite small, a big impact was made by the candidates as they spoke with confidence and ease,” says program coordinators Cassidy Favaro and Lauren Shepherd.

The programme will wrap up on Friday, May 6, when candidates take to the stage in The Bailey Theatre for the Trail Ambassador Pageant. Last year the pageant live-streamed. Organizers and candidates are hopeful for a live audience this year.

Read more: Miss Trail 2021 will be crowned Friday night

Read more: Meet Miss Trail 2021 and Miss Trail princess

Read more: Introducing the 2020 Trail ambassadors



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trail