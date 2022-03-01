Meet the 2022 Trail ambassador candidates

Even though ongoing COVID uncertainty has quashed Silver City Days for a third straight year, the pandemic hasn’t tarnished the spirit of young women eager to represent the community as ambassadors for the City of Trail.
Earlier this month, nine candidates taking part in the 2022 Trail Ambassador Programme made their debut to a limited audience in the KP Hall.
The evening, hosted by Trail 2021 ambassadors Jasmine Smith and Gracie Bobbitt, started with a sponsor appreciation dance, complete with outfits inspired by each sponsor.
This traditional showing was followed by each candidate presenting a short speech about their sponsor.
In the second part of the evening, the candidates confidently and uniquely presented themselves with a personal speech and then formally received their banner and tiara from their sponsors.
“Although COVID regulations meant that the audience in attendance was quite small, a big impact was made by the candidates as they spoke with confidence and ease,” says program coordinators Cassidy Favaro and Lauren Shepherd.
The programme will wrap up on Friday, May 6, when candidates take to the stage in The Bailey Theatre for the Trail Ambassador Pageant. Last year the pageant live-streamed. Organizers and candidates are hopeful for a live audience this year.
