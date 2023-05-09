Miss Trail pageant goes live Friday night

The Trail Ambassador Pageant is thrilled to once again be a part of Silver City Days

Tickets for the 2023 Trail Ambassador Pageant are available at The Bailey box office with both an in-person and live-stream option. L-R: Aislynn Cackette, Morgan Stoutenburg, Coralyn Mann, Avery Rieberger, Charley Conners, Jill O’Hearn-Stone. Photo: Submitted

On Friday, May 12, six candidates will showcase their growth and accomplishments; the culmination of seven months of hard work and dedication.

Over those seven months the candidates trained in a variety of life skills including personal finance, public speaking, resume writing, interview training, and city history.

The hope is that each candidate leaves the programme a more confident version of themselves, ready to take on the world and chase their dreams.

All six candidates have embraced the programme goal: “the courage and confidence to be yourself.”

They certainly make our community proud.

The candidates are: Miss RE/MAX All Pro Realty Avery Rieberger; Miss Royal Canadian Legion Charley Conners; Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Morgan Stoutenburg; Miss Trail Firefighters Coralyn Mann; Miss Colombo Lodge Jill O’Hearn-Stone; and Miss Italo Canadese Aislynn Cackette.

Tickets for the 2023 Trail Ambassador Pageant are available at The Bailey box office with both an in-person and live-stream option.

