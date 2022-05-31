MLA Katrine Conroy visits Castlegar playground to highlight provincial funding

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy visited the playground Castlegar Primary School last week to highlight funding the province has provided to build accessible playgrounds in the region.
Over the past four years, the province’s Playground Equipment Program has helped to fund playgrounds at six West Kootenay schools — Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary, W.E. Graham Elementary, Winlaw Elementary, Fruitvale Elementary, Burton Elementary and Lucerne Elementary.
Since 2018, the provincial government has invested $30 million in the PEP to fund new playgrounds at 231 schools, benefiting more than 57,000 students and relieving parents of the pressure to fundraise for new playground equipment.
