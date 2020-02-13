Mobile mammography unit coming to Trail

Appointment times are available for end of February and two weeks in March

BC Cancer van will be parked at Waneta Plaza later this month and for two weeks in March. (Submitted photo)

The BC Cancer mobile mammography unit is coming to Trail at the end of February and throughout March. There are still appointment times available should any locals be interested in booking one over the next few weeks.

The van, which houses BC Cancer’s breast cancer screening coach, will be parked at Waneta Plaza from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, March 2 to March 7, March 9 to March 14, and March 21.

To book a screening mammogram call 1-800-663-9203. A doctor’s referral is not required.

BC Cancer’s breast screening program offers no-cost screening mammograms to eligible women in British Columbia.

A screening mammogram consists of four images (two of each breast) that look for hidden cancer in women who are healthy with no symptoms and have never had breast cancer.

Mammograms can usually find lumps two to three years before a woman or her primary care provider can feel them.

“Mammograms save lives by detecting breast cancers early, often before they have spread and when more treatment options are available,” says Dr. Colin Mar, medical director for the breast screening program. “More women in BC are being diagnosed with breast cancer, but fewer are dying from the disease. This is in large part due to early detection and treatment.”

It is recommended that women age 40 to 74 who have a mother, daughter or sister with breast cancer receive a mammogram every year.

Women age 40 to 74 without a family history of breast cancer should schedule a mammogram every two years.

About 10 per cent of all screening mammograms performed in B.C. are done on the mobile units.

Three mobile screening coaches visit more than 170 rural and remote communities across the province each year, including over 40 Indigenous communities.

The vehicles provide state-of-the-art digital screening mammograms, are wheelchair-accessible, and feature a spacious waiting area and comfortable private examination room.

For more information, visit www.ScreeningBC.ca/breast.

Approximately one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

It is the most common type of cancer found in women in B.C. with around 3,500 women in British Columbia receiving a breast cancer diagnosis each year.

Regular screening mammograms can find breast cancer early, often before it has spread.



