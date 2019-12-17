Montrose recreation has contributed $932 to the Beaver Valley Christmas Hamper program. (Submitted photo)

Montrose donates to BV Food Bank

Money was raised through a recent dance held in the Montrose Community Hall

Montrose Recreation has presented a cheque for $932.24 to representatives of the Beaver Valley Food Bank to support the Christmas Hamper campaign.

The cheque is from the profits of a recent dance held by Montrose Recreation.

Beaver Valley Food Bank Representatives Elaine Burke, Melva Scott, Bev Turner and George Neigel; Montrose Recreation members Deb Sedgwick, Carmen Gattafoni, Jayme Fowler, Gord McAlpine and Mayor Mike Walsh.

