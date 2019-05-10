Mother’s Day blossoms for Trail

With Silver City Days humming along in downtown Trail today, 400 pink carnations are brightening the office at RE/MAX All Pro Realty in advance of the event finale on Sunday at Gyro Park, which is also Mother’s Day.

A Fun Run will start the day at 9 a.m., followed by Family Day activities and free ‘Flowers for Mom’ sponsored by RE/MAX All Pro Realty from noon until 3 p.m.

A new face, the Trail and District Arts Council, is behind the planning that will offer food, flowers, and some healthy competition for fun.

“We have the Vancity Bhangra Dancers coming in to do three performances, followed by mini-dance workshops at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.,” explained Vicky Jones.

“Then throughout the day … we have a Mother’s Day arts and crafts tent … where kids can make a watercolour bookmark as a present for their moms. Also, people can wander around the Living Statue Garden and wait and watch to see our statues come to life when you least expect it. Plus, Re/Max All Pro Realty will be handing out flowers for Mother’s Day.”

After bouncing around ideas, the council came up with a family-friendly obstacle course.

“We thought this would be a fun, active addition that would get older kids and adults involved in the day, and spark a little competition,” said Jones. “Then Trail FAIR had said they would like to be involved on the day so we worked with them and they will be providing prizes and water as well as running the obstacle courses as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.”