Submitted photo

Murphy Foundation donates to Trail library

$20,000USD will be invested into technology programs for youth

The Trail & District Public Library (TDPL) is proud to announce it has been awarded $20,000USD by the Murphy Family Foundation towards new technology programming for youth.

The donation was presented to the TDPL at the Riverfront Centre on September 4.

“The Murphy Family Foundation is proud to support the Trail & District Public Library exciting new technology programming for youth in the region. We look forward to seeing what the community’s young people will accomplish with the support of this new programming,” said Rich and Annie Murphy.

The Murphy Family Foundation strives to support programming that empowers youth by providing them with the skills they need to succeed and thrive as leaders within their community.

“The library is thrilled that the Murphy Family Foundation recognizes the importance of supporting education, technology and literacy needs for youth in our community,” said library dierector Samantha Murphy.

“Technology is important in the daily lives of youth; it is crucial in this digital age that they have the opportunity to develop new and transferable skills”

The TDPL plans to expand its technology based programming over the next three years.

~ Photo: Rich and Annie Murphy presented a cheque to Jeff Jones, library board chair; Joanne Beetstra, library board vice chair; Collen Jones, City of Trail Councillor; Samantha Murphy, library director and library staff.

