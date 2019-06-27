Trail’s Music in the Park for tonight, June 27, has been cancelled

The Thursday, June 27, edition of Music in the Park featuring Diamond Willow has been cancelled.
Music series continues next week at Gyro Park
Music series continues next week at Gyro Park
The Thursday, June 27, edition of Music in the Park featuring Diamond Willow has been cancelled.
Music series continues next week at Gyro Park
Music series continues next week at Gyro Park
Former Trail Smoke Eaters Lucchini, Armour, Howarth and Barton skate in NHL development camps
West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles are back on top of the American Division in Spokane American Legion baseball
Campaign against impaired driving will continue throughout the summer
Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories
Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later
The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World
Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens
Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities
Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season
Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose
The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash
Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House
Campaign against impaired driving will continue throughout the summer
The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information
Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone
Youth Baseball finals: Jr. Trail Red Sox vs Trail Blue Jays and the U13 Trail Red Sox vs Castlegar
Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House
A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal
“Friday was something I won’t ever forget,” said Sparwood’s Barry Marchi.