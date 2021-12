The $2,000 donation to Columbia View Lodge comes from the Hamber Foundation

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation has received a $2,000 donation for the Music Therapy Program at Columbia View Lodge.

This donation was provided by the Hamber Foundation and will support long term care residents with socialization activities through music.

