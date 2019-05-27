Castlegar’s reputation as a peony paradise will be exhibited on a national scale from June 20 to 23. File photos

National Peony Show coming to Castlegar

The event will take place June 20-23.

Peony lovers from across Canada will gather in Castlegar in June for the Canadian Peony Society’s National Peony Festival.

After four years of hosting the highly successful B.C. Yukon Peony Show, organizers in Castlegar were offered the opportunity to host the 2019 national show. Volunteers have been hard at work pretty much since last year’s show finished and the national show promises to be the best event the group has put on.

The show is open to amateurs and organizers encourage anyone with a peony growing in their garden to enter a bloom. Local participation in the previous Castlegar shows has been exceptional.

Activities at the festival will expand beyond the typical flower show, and even reach outside of the Castlegar area.

Events kick off on Thursday, June 20 with the Slocan Lake historical bus tour. This all-day outing will take participants to the Kohan Reflection Garden and Nikkei Internment Memorial Centre in New Denver. The next stop is lunch at the Slocan Lake Golf Course, followed by a tour of the oldest intact sternwheeler in the world — the SS Moyie in Kaslo. The tour will end with a soak at Ainsworth Hot Springs.

Floral entries for the show portion of the festival will be accepted on Friday, June 21.

Saturday, June 22 will be an action-packed day. A luncheon featuring a presentation by the floral show’s judge Reiner Jakubowski kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Jakubowski is well known in the peony world and is the registrar for the American Peony Society.

The National Peony Festival Show opens at 1 p.m. on June 22. This portion of the festival is completely free and will feature all of the floral entries and award presentations.

A Chop Box design contest takes place later that day. This fun contest provides contestants with a box full of supplies and a time limit to make a floral arrangement.

Seminars will round out the afternoon followed by the National Peony Society’s AGM.

The day will close with a dinner and live auction.

The public has one more chance to view the blooms on Sunday, June 23.

Castlegarpeony.com is the place to go for more information on everything from the event’s schedules to how to plant, ship and store your peonies. Tickets for specific activities can also be purchased on the site.

 

Castlegar’s reputation as a peony paradise will be exhibited on a national scale from June 20 to 23. File photos

Previous story
Rainbow garden blooms in Trail
Next story
Creek and lake near Nelson honour prospector Cottonwood Smith

Just Posted

Fruitvale accident sends one person to hospital

A collision between a motorcycle and car occurred just before 2 p.m. Sunday

BC Conservation; Leave fawns alone

It’s typical for young ungulates to lie quietly in vegetation for hours at a time

Trail police nab five impaired drivers

RCMP Sgt. reports on panhandling, a thief, and allegedly impaired drivers

MS Walk goes in Trail, Sunday

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at Gyro Park in East Trail

Trail memorial event honours victims and survivors of crime

Community invited to unveiling of memorial bench on Tuesday

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

B.C. SPCA received 800 calls last year about dogs left in hot cars

Province’s largest population areas saw 5.7 per cent drop in EI recipients year-over-year

2,140 received regular EI benefits in March 2019, a drop of 3.2 per cent

Wilson-Raybould to run as independent in fall federal election campaign

She believes she was shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Most Read