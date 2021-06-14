South Slocan’s Ti Loran is among the recipients of this year’s Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship. Photo: Submitted

Neil Muth Memorial Scholarships awarded to 4 students

Students in Creston, South Slocan and Revelstoke are sharing the honour

Submitted by Columbia Basin Trust

Four students in the Columbia Basin who have shown perseverance and triumphed over adversity are the recipients of financial support to advance their educational aspirations.

Jet Noble from Creston, Ti Loran from South Slocan, Emjai Deschamps from Revelstoke and Robert Tinney from Creston will each receive $2,500 from the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship to support their studies.

The scholarship was established in 2017 to honour Neil Muth, Columbia Basin Trust’s president and chief executive officer from 2005 through 2016, who passed away in November 2016. Muth valued and supported perseverance and continuous learning. He encouraged his children, staff and others to be curious, to seek their own path, and to never give up.

“The stories of resilience from these youth in the Basin are truly inspiring. It has been a challenging year to say the least, but we are grateful to be able to support the ambitions and educational journeys of Jet, Ti, Emjai and Robert,” said Cathy Muth, Neil’s wife. “We wish them well in the years ahead and on their career paths.”

The scholarship is awarded by the Muth family, administered by the Trust and made possible by the generous donations of family, friends, local governments and organizations.

Increasing representation of women in the mechanical trades is a journey Noble looks forward to being a part of. Her educational and career goals include obtaining a Red Seal certificate to become a mechanic and later pursuing mechanical engineering at the University of British Columbia.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter of my life (if not a little scared). I’m going into Selkirk College and my journey up to this point is thanks to the wonderful support from my school, friends and family. It’s nice to be able to look forward and see a clear path,” said Noble.

“This is also thanks to the Muth family, as this scholarship will help me to work less and focus more on studying. I can’t wait to show the world what I’m capable of!”

A rising basketball star, Loran’s goals are to play professionally, or become a basketball coach or personal trainer after his post-secondary studies. His love of sport and commitment to basketball brought him to kinesiology studies at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, which he hopes will help him make a positive difference in the world.

“With this scholarship, I can focus on my schooling and my passion to pursue basketball at the post-secondary level, which has been a dream of mine ever since I was young,” said Loran.

“I have so many things I want to accomplish after high school, and having this scholarship gets me one step closer to achieving those goals, so I am beyond thankful for this opportunity. I can’t wait to see what life after high school has in store for me.”

Passionate about helping others by working in a supportive healthcare-related field, Deschamps would like to become a therapist when finished school. She plans to attend Thompson Rivers University in fall 2021 and major in psychology through a Bachelor of Arts degree.

“After going through challenges throughout the years and beginning to learn about mental health, I knew that I wanted to study psychology and start my own counselling business to help as many people who are struggling with their mental health as possible,” said Emjai.

For the last five years, Tinney has been a member of 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, receiving awards and recognitions like the Lord Strathcona Medal, Top Silver Star and Distinguished Marksman. He now plans to attend Selkirk College to pursue his Red Seal as a heavy-duty mechanic to advance his burgeoning career within the Canadian Armed Forces.

Tinney said the cancellation of cadet functions, and having both his parents fall ill, has made the last year difficult.

“The Neil Muth scholarship not only financially helps me, but has yet again shown that if I seek out support I will achieve much greater things than I would have on my own,” he said. “It is OK to ask for help. I am excited to attend Selkirk College Heavy Mechanical Foundations course this fall.”

South Slocan's Ti Loran is among the recipients of this year's Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship. Photo: Submitted
