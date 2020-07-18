Pre-orders for sausages are limited and the sale closes on July 22, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Nelson Italian-Canadian Society serving up sausage fundraiser

Buon Appetito!

Since 1972, Nelsonites have shown they have an appetite for good Italian food and enjoyed yearly Italian style banquets while helping the Nelson Italian-Canadian Society to fundraise in support of many community initiatives.

But this year, COVID-19 has upended everyone’s lives, including the fundraising efforts of the community group.

So far the group has had to cancel its Wine Festival, Bocce Tournament, Members’ Picnic and their annual BBQ’d Italian sausage sale, complete with grilled onions and red and green peppers, at the Nelson Road Kings Car Show.

So, with that in mind, the NICS has organized its volunteers to sell their famous Car Show sausages for people to prepare and enjoy at home. They are now taking orders for mild or hot Italian sausages.

Fresh, not frozen – five sausages per package for only $12. All proceeds go to support charitable initiatives in Nelson.

The NICS homemade Italian sausages are made from an authentic recipe that uses just four ingredients. No filler, no preservatives, no gluten, no dairy. Just really good food.

“The Society volunteers are thrilled at the opportunity to be able to fundraise in spite of the COVID cancellations of our events. We not only get to continue to give to the community but we get to feed them too. Now that’s Italian.” says NICS President Paul Boscariol. “Thanks in advance to everyone who spends a few dollars and supports our 1st annual Italian Sausage Fundraiser.”

Use the link below to access the NICS secure online store where you can place your order.

Pre-orders for sausages are limited and the sale closes on July 22, 2020.

https://nelson-italian-canadian-society.square.site/

For people who may not have access to a computer, but would still like to place a cash or cheque order, order forms are available at DeVito Shoes, 411 Hall St. in Nelson.

The pick-up date is Aug. 9 from noon until 5 p.m. at the Nelson District Rod And Gun Club.

If you have any questions, you can call Paul Boscariol at 250-505-6482 or email nelsoncanadianitaliansociety@gmail.com.

