With the price of lumber skyrocketing in North America amid pandemic, in some locations quadrupling in price, this osprey couple has found a cheap way to remodel their home before a few young ones arrive.

Osprey lay their eggs between late April and the third week of June, and incubate them for 38 to 43 days.

Photo: Ron Wilson