New playground for Trail’s Glenmerry School

On Thursday April 18 Glenmerry Elementary School, along with their Parent Advisory Council (PAC), were pleased to welcome Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy, Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin, City of Trail councillors, Kootenay-Columbia school district board trustess and many community partners to the grand opening of their newest playground. This project was a huge undertaking by the PAC and could not have been successful without many community partners and the wonderful families at Glenmerry. The PAC said it was o grateful to be part of this wonderful supportive community.