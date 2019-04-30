On Thursday April 18 Glenmerry Elementary School, along with their Parent Advisory Council (PAC), were pleased to welcome Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy, Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin, City of Trail councillors, Kootenay-Columbia school district board trustess and many community partners to the grand opening of their newest playground. This project was a huge undertaking by the PAC and could not have been successful without many community partners and the wonderful families at Glenmerry. The PAC said it was o grateful to be part of this wonderful supportive community.

New playground for Trail’s Glenmerry School

PAC and community partners bring project to reality

PAC and community partners bring project to reality

 

Lisa Babcock- PAC Chair, Nicole Morris - PAC Vice-Chair, Minister Conroy, Santanna Hernandez - PAC Secretary.

Previous story
Rock slide on Seven Mile Dam Road in Pend d’Oreille

Just Posted

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

Rock slide on Seven Mile Dam Road in Pend d’Oreille

YRB crews onsite, road open to one lane of traffic

Trail Times reporter wins Ma Murray Award for historical writing

Sheri Regnier presented with the 2019 Neville Shanks Memorial Award

Pass Creek grad party sends one to hospital

Party near Castlegar leads to underage liquor seizures and impaired drivers.

UPDATE: Trail RCMP step up school zone enforcement after close call

Alert Warfield crossing guard prevented child from being hit

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Opioid overdose display gets blessing from the Pope, then waits for city-approved spot

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Most Read