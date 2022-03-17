New seniors ambassador program coming to Beaver Valley

Anyone with questions can contact the society’s project director Jayme Fowler at 250.367.7428.

The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society packaged and delivered 186 Christmas gifts to isolated seniors in the Beaver Valley this past Christmas. The society wishes to thank: Interior Medical Transport; Heart and Soul Taekwondo; Mountainside Village; Kootenay Savings- Care Wear; Teck Trail Operations; Liberty Foods; Trail Coffee Company; FortisBC; Fruitvale Co-op; Senior’s Branch 44; Beaver Valley Manor board; Tamarac Manufactured Homes Park; Ann Deadmarsh; Bernie Picc; Chris Weishaupt; Donna Evans; Alida Lee; Lorna and Pat Spear; and, of course, Santa and all his elves. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by JAYME FOWLER

Columbia Seniors Wellness Society

This past Christmas the Columbia Seniors Wellness Society packaged and delivered 186 Christmas gifts to isolated seniors in the Beaver Valley.

The project started in 2020 to reach out and spread Christmas cheer to 100 seniors living alone, or had a tough year.

As the pandemic dragged on, in 2021, the project grew, as more seniors faced hard times.

This project definitely brought smiles to a lot of faces.

The society is excited to announce a new seniors ambassador program coming this spring. The program will be offered Wednesdays from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Beaver Valley Manor. This daytime program is for independent seniors looking for some socializing and activities.

Anyone with questions can contact the society’s project director Jayme Fowler at 250.367.7428.

About the society

The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society was formed in 2019 to help support senior driven projects in the Lower Columbia. Projects include: ACTIVE-ity bags in partnership with the Beaver Valley Library; Elder Abuse and Neglect education and awareness in partnership with the BC Community Response Network; a tablet project designed for seniors’ use; and the upcoming senior ambassadors program.

