New year, new wheels for Trail Association for Community Living

The new vehicle is a 2020 Ford Transit converted with wheelchair lift and accessories

TACL (Trail Association for Community Living) has a new set of wheels for residents living in Willow Place and Alpha House.

The new van was made possible with a remarkable $90,000 donation from the now-disbanded Trail Seniors Citizen Branch 47, and with help from Dennis Bedin from AM Ford and Alliance Mobility.

TACL’s new 2020 Ford Transit converted with wheelchair lift and accessories arrived just before Christmas.

