No Miss Trail this year

Trail ambassador program is cancelled for 2020. The goal is to re-start next year with the same candidates. (Clockwise back row, from left): Miss Knights of Pythias Jasmine Smith; Miss Trail Legion Gracie Bobbitt; Miss Trail Firefighters Grace Worosz; Miss Remax All Pro Realty Gaby Gaul; Miss Colombo Lodge Trinity Gademans; Miss Italo Canadese Maria Pumar; Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Madeline Clarke; and Miss Kiwanis Raquel Collins. (Sheri Regnier photo)

And the new Miss Trail is …

No one this year.

With the province in a state of emergency over the global pandemic, the city on shutdown and with no Silver City Days happening in 2020, the Trail Ambassador leaders have wrapped up the program for the year.

But there is good news for the group of eight candidates.

Previous: Introducing the 2020 ambassador candidates

Previous: An evening in Trail fit for a queen

If they so choose, the teen-aged high-schoolers can continue their ambassador quest next year.

“Like many other programs in the province, we are in the position of having to make some difficult decisions,” program coordinators Cassidy Favaro and Lauren Shepherd told the Trail Times.

“At this point it is not possible for us to move ahead with our original pageant date of May 8. Not only are we unable to meet for training and rehearsals, but one of our candidates is actually in Australia and is unsure when she will be able to come back to Canada.”

In light of this, the women considered several options about how to proceed, such as delaying the pageant until later this year.

But at the end of the day, with so many unknowns of when pandemic measures will end, they landed on cancellation over re-scheduling.

“A big part of being a Trail ambassador is traveling to other communities,”said Favaro.

“By pushing our pageant backwards, we’ll eliminate a lot of travel opportunities, robbing the ambassador team of the full experience.”

The biggest factor in their decision, however, is the hard work and dedication of the candidates who were raring to go, and committed, from the start.

“We truly feel that they deserve to have the full experience and the proper opportunity to showcase themselves,” Favaro said.

“Therefore, we have decided to continue on with this group of candidates for the next year. This will give us the opportunity to provide training in more diverse areas than ever before and will allow this group of candidates to finish properly – the way they so deserve.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AmbassadorCity of TrailCoronavirusKootenay Boundary Regional District