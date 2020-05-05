Anyone willing to dig and help keep Trail in bloom this summer, is asked to call Rachael Brown 250.368.7024. (Submitted photo)

On the bright side, Trail will soon be in bloom

Trail Community in Bloom Committee has been part of CiB since 2002

Trail will have flowers this summer.

With all the doom and gloom brought by the novel coronavirus, one thing that won’t change this year will be Trail’s floral program.

Well, not much.

“We could have cancelled it entirely, to save money,” said Trail Community in Bloom chair, Dan Rodlie. “But we’d already ordered the flowers for this year and some 200 hanging baskets have already been planted.

“Hence, the city would have been on the hook for those costs anyway.”

Another factor Rodlie mentioned was the future of the Communities in Bloom (CiB) program in Trail, which he said would be in jeopardy if cancelled this year.

Read more: Trail couple named Citizen of the Year

So, he came up with a plan to keep it going at a much-reduced cost, and Trail council approved it.

“Since the flowers will have to be paid for, we can still use our volunteers to put them in pots and in the ground,” Rodlie said.

“Of course, we will have to maintain safe social distancing but with the help of local gardeners, we can still get it done.”

Rodlie also noted that the number of pots and baskets going out will be reduced in order to cut watering costs.

Florals in the various show gardens will be watered with existing irrigation.

“We won’t be spending money on any new projects, either – no new signage, banners or other incidentals,” Rodlie said.

“And the signs we have to be placed in the Jubilee Park White Garden, were bought last year.”

An issue still to be resolved is washroom facilities.

With the closure of public buildings throughout the City of Trail, volunteers won’t have access, so porta-potties may have to be a temporary solution.

Highway cleanup is also on hold as the transportation department mandated that all clean-up programs be cancelled for now.

The annual visit by CiB judges has been cancelled by the national program, as has the symposium and award presentations usually held in various cities across the country in September.

Communities in Bloom is a national Canadian non-profit, volunteer-based program that promotes “people, plants and pride” in which cities across Canada enter the competition and are awarded “Bloom Ratings.”

Cities are evaluated on floral displays, landscapes, turf and ground covers, urban forestry, community involvement, heritage conservation, environmental awareness and tidiness. The organization is committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community participation and the challenge of competition.

Trail’s Community in Bloom Committee has been involved in this program since 2002 and has been nationally recognized for many accomplishments over the years, including winning the 2019 Garden Community Destination of the Year Award.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCommunity Leadershipgardeningvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

Just Posted

On the bright side, Trail will soon be in bloom

Trail Community in Bloom Committee has been part of CiB since 2002

Selkirk College raises $75,000 for COVID-19 student relief campaign

Matching funds available for donations made May 5.

City of Rossland adopts five-year capital plan

Included in the plan is a 2.5% tax increase for households in 2020

New Cleantech Company launches in Trail

Austin Innovation to enhance networks through data systems, cleantech software, & hardware products

Pandemic produces a changed-up Trail market

The next farmers market is slated for Saturday, May 16 in downtown Trail

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Most Read