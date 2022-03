March 10: This month, Rossland is celebrating 125 years since incorporation! To highlight the milestone, we’re sharing this 1896 photo of its founder, Ross Thompson.

Ross Thompson came to the area in 1891 and soon after, pre-empted 160 acres of land for a townsite. In May 1894, he received a Crown grant for the land and purchased it at $1.00 an acre. Rossland was officially incorporated in March 1897, becoming one of the largest towns in the BC Interior. You can learn more about Ross Thompson on our website: www.rosslandmuseum.ca/ross-thompson.

