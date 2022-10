Our History in Pictures

Photo from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the @ColumbiaBasinInstitute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives - we can also scan them and you retain the original.

Nurses were vital to Rossland’s beginnings as a small mining town. The Mater Misericordiae Hospital, for instance, was established by Sisters Teresa Moran and M. Stanislaus in 1897 and was operated by several nuns and secular nurses until 1969.

Do you know the names of these women or when this photo may have been taken? If so, please reach out to us at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca.

