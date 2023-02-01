This photo is from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives. The photo can be scanned and the original returned to the donor.

Our History in Pictures

Vote today and help Rossland Arts Centre Society win funding through the Next Great Save contest

Voting for the Next Great Save is still ongoing!

You can vote every day until Feb. 22 to help give the Rossland Arts Centre Society a chance to win $50,000 to repair the Drill Hall.

With the funds from the Next Great Save competition, the Rossland Arts Centre Society hopes to focus on the building’s foundation and roof trusses to help transform the building into a functional arts centre.

Here is a dance in the building circa 1909. Vote today (and every day!) at nationaltrustcanada.ca/what-you-can-do/nextgreatsave/competition2022.

MuseumRossland

Calling all checkers players; join Rossland seniors

