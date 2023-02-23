Our History in Pictures

If you have info about this photo or others you’d like to share, contact archives@rosslandmuseum.ca

Happy Heritage Week! Check out this photo of a group of Rossland oldtimers, taken on Columbia Avenue, circa 1950. William Treverton, Alf Endersby, James Row, V. Spence, Lawrence Delmas, ? Petrie, N. Martello, and T. Ruelle - in front of Tibby’s Beauty Parlor! Do you have any information or memories about this photo or the people in it? Let us know! Email our research department at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca or give us a call at 250-362-7722. Photo from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives - we can also scan them and you retain the original.

Happy Heritage Week! Check out this photo of a group of Rossland oldtimers, taken on Columbia Avenue, circa 1950. William Treverton, Alf Endersby, James Row, V. Spence, Lawrence Delmas, ? Petrie, N. Martello, and T. Ruelle – in front of Tibby’s Beauty Parlor!

Do you have any information or memories about this photo or the people in it? Let us know! Email our research department at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca or give us a call at 250-362-7722.

Photo from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives – we can also scan them and you retain the original.

By Jim Bailey

If you have info about this photo or others you’d like to share, contact archives@rosslandmuseum.ca

historyMuseumRossland