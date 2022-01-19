Our History in Pictures

Are you ready for the Rossland Winter Carnival? The Rossland Museum is …

This photo is from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives where they can be scanned and you retain the original.

This photo is from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives where they can be scanned and you retain the original.

Who’s ready for the Winter Carnival?

We’ve got lots of fun outdoor events planned for the Carnival next weekend, so be sure to drop by the museum for snowman-making, tobogganing, maple taffy, hot chocolate, and more!

Here’s an impressive photo of E. Engen ski jumping at the Winter Carnival in 1911. The Rossland Winter Carnival dates all the way back to 1898, with the only interruptions of the Carnival have been due to the 1918 Spanish Influenza, The Great Depression, World War II, and COVID-19.

Learn more about the Rossland Winter Carnival at www.rosslandmuseum.ca/carnival.

Rossland

Previous story
What you see …

Just Posted

From the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland's storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives - we can also scan them and you retain the original.
Our History in Pictures

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

Zach Michaelis commits
Smoke Eaters forward commits to Northern Michigan

L-R: Rotary Club of Trail President Bruce Fawcett; Salvation Army Officers Andrew and Olivia Sweet; Richard Fish, Rotary President Elect; and Rotary Carol Festival Co-ordinator Ardith White with the $2,270 presentation cheque for the Salvation Army in lieu of the Carol Festival. Photo: Submitted
Rotary Club of Trail hopeful to carol this year