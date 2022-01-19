Our History in Pictures

Who’s ready for the Winter Carnival?
We’ve got lots of fun outdoor events planned for the Carnival next weekend, so be sure to drop by the museum for snowman-making, tobogganing, maple taffy, hot chocolate, and more!
Here’s an impressive photo of E. Engen ski jumping at the Winter Carnival in 1911. The Rossland Winter Carnival dates all the way back to 1898, with the only interruptions of the Carnival have been due to the 1918 Spanish Influenza, The Great Depression, World War II, and COVID-19.
Learn more about the Rossland Winter Carnival at www.rosslandmuseum.ca/carnival.