Outdoor improvements on display at Taghum Hall Harvest Festival

The festival will run Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrating the new playground at Taghum Hall are board members (top to bottom) Marty Sutmoller, Jude Stralak, Heather Haake, Patty Kelly, and honorary board member Sadie. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by the Taghum Hall Harvest Festival

Some have called it The Little Hall that Could.

Taghum Hall took these challenging times as an opportunity to get things done — and did! Now, it’s time to celebrate both the fall harvest and the hall’s beautiful new grounds with a very special event.

The Taghum Hall Harvest Festival celebrates all the bounty on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 30 vendors, kids’ activities, contests, and entertainment are set to take place at the hall’s newly landscaped site, which includes a new children’s playground, trees, shrubs, pathways, a mural, and a stunning gazebo. Also newly installed are handcrafted pavers that honour the children of Canada’s residential school system.

Classic fun such as the weird vegetable competition, games for wee ones, and foot-stomping tunes by local musicians is now set against a truly lovely backdrop.

“It’s been such a community effort,” says Taghum Community Society president Jude Stralak. “People turned up to plant shrubs and trees, spread woodchips and gravel, and add their own creative touches to our beautiful new grounds. Celebration is definitely in order.”

In particular, she says, thanks are due to the Columbia Basin Trust, the RDCK, the Nelson Lions Club, and to all the volunteers. A full list of contributors will be posted at the festival and is available at taghumhall.ca, where folks can find more information about this and all Taghum Hall events.

“We’re looking forward to sharing a true harvest of community goodwill on Oct. 17,” says Stralak.

The Taghum Hall follows COVID-19 protocols in accordance with public health orders for the safety of all.